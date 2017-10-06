Play

Bruins' David Krejci: Notches three assists

Krejci assisted on three goals Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Predators.

Krejci was quite busy, playing 21:29, including 3:33 on the power play. He only had 31 assists last season, which was unusually low for Boston's top-line center. This is a good start to a new season.

