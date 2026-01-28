Lindholm scored a goal and added four PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Lindholm tallied the opening goal at 13:16 of the first period. He's earned three points over six outings since returning from an undisclosed injury. The 32-year-old defenseman is still seeing key defensive minutes and some power-play time. He's at four goals, 17 points, 66 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 40 appearances this season.