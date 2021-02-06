DeBrusk (lower body) is expected to return to action Wednesday against the Rangers, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

DeBrusk has been skating of late in anticipation of rejoining the lineup the next time the Bruins play. The team's scheduled games Saturday and Monday against the Sabres have been postponed. With the extra time afforded by that development, it looks like both DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk, (lower body) will be back in business versus New York on Wednesday. DeBrusk's looming return will result in some line shuffling for coach Bruce Cassidy, but look for the winger to re-join the team's second line, centered by David Krejci.