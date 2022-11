Zboril (illness) rejoined his teammates for Monday's practice session, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Even with Zboril back on the ice after missing Saturday's matchup with Chicago, the blueliner is expected to serve as a healthy scratch versus the Lightning on Monday with Anton Stralman holding onto his spot in the lineup. Zboril figures to continue splitting opportunities with Stralman and will likely have to spend some time watching from the press box.