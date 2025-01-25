Swayman (upper body) will be in the home crease versus Colorado on Saturday, according to Joe MacDonald of The Hockey News.

Swayman did not start Thursday due to the injury, but will be back between the pipes Saturday. He is 15-16-4 with a 3.00 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Avalanche will have newly acquired Martin Necas and Jack Drury in the lineup. Colorado is averaging 3.29 goals per game, eighth in the NHL in 2024-25.