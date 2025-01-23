Swayman allowed four goals on 29 shots faced before being pulled from Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

Swayman departed the contest at the end of the second period and was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo, who made five saves on six shots. Swayman has found himself on the losing end in four of his last six starts, a span in which he's gone 2-3-1 with a 3.45 GAA and a .913 save percentage.