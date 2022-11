Swayman turned aside 17 shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over Chicago.

A Jonathan Toews power-play tally in the second period ended any thoughts of a shutout, but Swayman was otherwise unbeaten on the night. It was a strong return to action after the 23-year-old put a lower-body injury behind him, and while Linus Ullmark has been outstanding in the crease to begin the season, Swayman should take on a substantial workload now that he's healthy -- even if he remains Boston's No. 2 netminder.