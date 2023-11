Beecher scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Beecher opened the scoring at 10:21 of the first period with his first NHL tally. The 22-year-old had gone eight games without a point entering Monday, though his limited fourth-line role explains his lack of offense. The first-round pick from 2019 has two points, 12 shots on net, 18 hits, seven blocked shots, nine PIM and a minus-3 rating through 12 outings overall.