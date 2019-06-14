Moore is slated to undergo shoulder surgery in the next couple of days, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Per the report, Moore suffered the injury at the end of the regular season, and prior to Friday's end-of-season media availability the issue had been classified as "upper body." On the plus side, Moore, who is under contract with Boston through 2022-23, figures to be recovered well before next season. The 28-year-old logged four goals and 13 points in 61 games this past season. Though Moore is an outstanding skater, he sees limited power play duty for the Bruins, and as long as that remains the case, his fantasy upside is capped.