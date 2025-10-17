Kastelic scored a goal, added three hits, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kastelic converted on a quick shot from a Sean Kuraly faceoff win in the third period. Through five contests, Kastelic is up to two goals, one assist, six shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. He's been effective in a bottom-six role, but his scoring upside is likely to be limited if he can't gain more ice time than his current 11:22 average.