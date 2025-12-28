Poitras scored twice and added an assist in AHL Providence's 7-1 win over Springfield on Saturday.

Poitras was Providence's leading scorer for a contest that saw six different players get goals. With five points over his last four outings, Poitras has set a steady pace lately. He's at six goals, 18 points, 55 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 27 appearances this season as the Bruins continue to let him develop with the farm team.