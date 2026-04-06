Eyssimont was scratched for the ninth time in 10 games in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Eyssimont played Saturday against his former team, the Lightning, but he has mostly been a depth option lately. He has 18 points, 103 shots on net, 52 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 53 appearances, making this his second-highest scoring campaign and his best on a per-game basis. However, it doesn't look like he'll be a regular in the lineup to close out 2025-26.