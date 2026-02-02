Eyssimont notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Lightning in the Stadium Series.

Eyssimont has played in three straight games since injuries to Elias Lindholm (upper body) and Pavel Zacha (upper body) have opened spots in the Bruins' lineup. The 29-year-old Eyssimont is confined to fourth-line duties currently, but he was able to snap a 10-game point drought when he set up Alex Steeves in the first period of Sunday's outdoor contest. For the season, Eyssimont has earned 15 points in 43 appearances, one shy of matching his total from 77 regular-season outings between the Lightning and the Kraken last year. He's added 82 shots on net, 33 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-5 rating.