Newhook produced two assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Increased depth in Montreal's forward ranks has cost Newhook a regular spot on the second power-play unit to begin the season, but the improved supporting cast has has boosted his production. Through seven games, the 24-year-old has a goal and four points while adding eight shots on net, eight hits, four PIM and a plus-4 rating. Newhook has never scored more than 15 goals or 34 points in a season, so his fantasy ceiling is limited, but he could be headed for a career-best campaign in a middle-six role.