Newhook had surgery to repair a fractured ankle Friday and will be sidelined for four months.

Based on his timeline, Newhook figures to be out of action until at least mid-March. It's a huge blow for the 24-year-old center, who was putting together a solid season with 12 points in 17 games -- numbers that could have seen him top the 40-point threshold for the first time in his NHL career. Fantasy managers can likely expect Newhook to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.