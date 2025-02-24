Gallagher isn't participating in Monday's practice session due to personal reasons.
Gallagher has been on a roll lately, posting four goals, an assist, seven hits and a blocked shot over his last five appearances. However, it's not yet clear whether Monday's absence from practice will impact his availability for Tuesday's home game against the Hurricanes.
