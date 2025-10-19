Pickford scored a goal on eight shots and added an assist in WHL Medicine Hat's 5-4 loss to Victoria on Saturday.

Pickford's second year with the Tigers is off two a strong start. The defenseman has seven goals and four assists over 10 games, playing at a similar pace to last year when he logged 20 goals and 47 points over 48 regular-season outings. The 19-year-old blueliner was selected by the Canadiens in the third round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. He'll be eligible to play in the AHL for 2026-27, but he'll need to sign an entry-level deal first, though he could also opt to make the jump to the NCAA.