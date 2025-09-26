Reinbacher is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury sustained in Thursday's preseason game versus the Maple Leafs, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Reinbacher left the game in the third period, and the Canadiens didn't have a specific update in postgame comments. The 20-year-old defenseman was already a long shot to make the NHL roster, and missing time in preseason won't help his cause. Expect him to be assigned to AHL Laval once healthy.