Dobes allowed three goals on 14 shots Tuesday before he was replaced after the first period. The game finished 6-1in favor of Tampa Bay, and he took the loss.

It was the third star of October's fourth start in a row (2-2-0). Sam Montembeault allowed three goals on 12 shots in relief. Dobes has come down from that hot start to the season, and the Canadiens have slipped out of a Wild Card spot. How much has he struggled? Dobes was 6-0-0 to start the season, and he made 159 saves, giving up just 12 goals (.930 save percentage). Heading into Tuesday night, he was 4-4-1 with a .865 save percentage with 31 goals allowed (230 shots). But Montenbeault has been worse (5-6-1 with a 3.61 GAA and .861 save percentage heading into Tuesday). You need to park both men for now. Yikes.