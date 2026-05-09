Dobes made 28 saves Friday in the Canadiens' 5-1 win over the Sabres in Game 2 of their second-round series.

After getting beaten four times on just 16 shots in Game 1, Dobes was back in elite form for the second game in Buffalo, with his shutout getting spoiled late in the second period by Zach Benson. The 24-year-old netminder has been one of the biggest surprises of the postseason so far, posting a 2.14 GAA and .917 save percentage through nine starts, and Dobes will look to stay locked in as the series shifts to Montreal for Game 3 on Sunday.