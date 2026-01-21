Dobes made 16 saves in a 4-3 win over the Wild on Tuesday.

It's Dobes' third straight win, although that's the extent of games he's played in January. Such was the peril of a three-headed goalie monster, but Jacob Fowler was returned to the AHL a few days ago. Dobes now has sole possession of the second seat, and he could be a solid daily play depending on the matchup. Overall, he's 15-5-3 with a 3.01 GAA and an .887 save percentage.