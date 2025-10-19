Struble notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Struble was a healthy scratch for the first four games of the year. There's now room for both him and Arber Xhekaj in the lineup while Kaiden Guhle (lower body) is expected to be out for over a month. Struble is a physical and agitating defenseman who has recorded at least 50 PIM and 120 hits in each of his first two seasons despite playing just 56 games in each year. He doesn't have a high ceiling on offense, but he could improve in that area if he gets consistent ice time.