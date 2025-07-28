Struble agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.825 million contract with Montreal on Monday.

Struble has played in 56 regular-season games in each of the past two campaigns, registering a combined five goals and 18 assists along the way. With the acquisition of Noah Dobson this offseason, the Habs' blue line is somewhat crowded, so it's possible Struble finds himself serving as a healthy scratch more often than not this season.