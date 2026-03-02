default-cbs-image
Veleno (illness) didn't participate in Monday's practice, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Veleno has been a healthy scratch in five of the last eight games. Even if he's healthy, he may not play against the Sharks on Tuesday. Veleno has earned two goals, four points, 45 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 119 hits across 49 appearances this season.

