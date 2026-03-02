Canadiens' Joe Veleno: Absent from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Veleno (illness) didn't participate in Monday's practice, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.
Veleno has been a healthy scratch in five of the last eight games. Even if he's healthy, he may not play against the Sharks on Tuesday. Veleno has earned two goals, four points, 45 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 119 hits across 49 appearances this season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Joe Veleno: Loses place in lineup•
-
Canadiens' Joe Veleno: Scores in Sunday's win•
-
Canadiens' Joe Veleno: Pockets helper in overtime loss•
-
Canadiens' Joe Veleno: Gets first goal, point of season•
-
Canadiens' Joe Veleno: Lands with hometown team•
-
Kraken's Joe Veleno: Lands on unconditional waivers•