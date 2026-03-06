Veleno (illness) participated in Thursday's practice as an extra forward.

Veleno appears ready to return to the lineup after missing Monday's practice, but that doesn't mean he will play against Anaheim on Friday. He also sat out Tuesday's 7-5 loss to San Jose, but it's unclear if he was available for that contest because he was a healthy scratch for two straight outings before the matchup. Veleno has two goals, four points, 45 shots on net and 119 hits in 49 appearances this season.