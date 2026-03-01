Roy scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Laval's 6-4 loss to Syracuse on Saturday.

Roy has five points over his last two games and a total of six goals and seven assists across 12 outings in February. For the season, he's at 33 points, 136 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 42 contests. He's on pace for a career-high total in points, needing just three to set a new mark, but he's had the time to do so since he's received no call-ups since November.