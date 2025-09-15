Dach (knee) is on track to be ready to face the Maple Leafs on Oct. 8, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports Monday.

Dach has been skating with his teammates, but may not be able to get into the lineup for the Habs during the preseason. While that could mean the 24-year-old gets off to a slow start to the season if he has to shake off some rust, he should be capable of challenging for the 30-point threshold if he can stay healthy this year -- something that's been a significant challenge for Dach in his young career.