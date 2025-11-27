Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Racks up three points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki scored two goals, added an assist and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.
Suzuki's helper and his second goal both came on the power play. The 26-year-old had gone a while between big games -- this was his first multi-point effort since he had two assists versus the Senators on Nov. 1. Suzuki's value to the Canadiens comes from more than just offense, as he handles big minutes on the top line. For the season, he has seven goals, 19 helpers, 11 power-play points, 46 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-12 rating through 22 appearances.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Tallies in Thursday's loss•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Pots goal vs. Utah•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Season-opening streak at 12 games•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Delivers two assists Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Plays provider in win•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Pots power-play tally•