Suzuki scored two goals, added an assist and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Suzuki's helper and his second goal both came on the power play. The 26-year-old had gone a while between big games -- this was his first multi-point effort since he had two assists versus the Senators on Nov. 1. Suzuki's value to the Canadiens comes from more than just offense, as he handles big minutes on the top line. For the season, he has seven goals, 19 helpers, 11 power-play points, 46 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-12 rating through 22 appearances.