Suzuki had a pair of assists, one on the power play, along with three shots and four hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

Suzuki picked up secondary helpers on goals by David Savard and Cole Caufield. Suzuki and Caufield represent Montreal's future, and the youth brigade has performed well since interim head coach Martin St. Louis ascended the bench. Suzuki has 22 points (nine on the power play) in 20 games under the new coach. His 49 points leads the Canadiens by a wide margin, 17 more than Caufield's 32.