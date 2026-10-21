Suzuki picked up a goal on four shots on net and added an assist, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Montreal's top line of Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky accounted for all the team's scoring and wasn't on the ice for either of San Jose's even-strength tallies. Suzuki has a tidy four-game point streak going, and through nine contests to begin the season he's delivered five goals and 12 points as he looks to repeat or even exceed his 101-point campaign from 2025-26.