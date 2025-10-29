Dobson logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

This was Dobson's first multi-point effort in a Canadiens uniform. The 25-year-old hasn't been held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests, but his longest streak is just two games. The defenseman is at one goal, six helpers, 19 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 11 appearances. His power-play time has dropped as he plays second fiddle to Lane Hutson, but Dobson is talented enough to remain productive on offense through primarily even-strength contributions.