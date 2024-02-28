Montembeault turned aside 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Montreal was out-shot 38-21 on the night, but Montembeault made sure the early lead his team grabbed was able to hold up. The 27-year-old netminder snapped a three-start losing streak with the performance, a stretch in which he'd surrendered 13 goals on 92 shots, but Montembeault doesn't seem to be in any danger of losing his grip on the starting job for the Habs.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: In goal Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Takes third straight loss•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Lit up on Broadway•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Downed by Dallas•