Montembeault turned aside 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Montreal was out-shot 38-21 on the night, but Montembeault made sure the early lead his team grabbed was able to hold up. The 27-year-old netminder snapped a three-start losing streak with the performance, a stretch in which he'd surrendered 13 goals on 92 shots, but Montembeault doesn't seem to be in any danger of losing his grip on the starting job for the Habs.