Montembeault stopped 22 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. Toronto's final two goals were scored into an empty net.

The 28-year-old netminder kept things close on the road in the Canadiens' season opener, but his offense couldn't find an equalizer after Morgan Rielly potted what proved to be the game-winner midway through the third period. Montembeault is coming off a career-best campaign in which he racked up 31 wins and a 2.82 GAA in 62 games, and a stronger Montreal lineup in front of him could help him maintain that level of play or even exceed it in 2025-26.