Montembeault allowed two goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Montembeault was solid Thursday, holding Boston to just one goal through three periods, though he'd ultimately surrender the game-winner to Jake DeBrusk 25 seconds into overtime. The 27-year-old Montembeault has played well recently, sporting a .914 save percentage over his last six outings, though he's gone just 1-3-2 in that span as the Canadiens have failed to provide enough support offensively. Overall, Montembeault's 13-12-6 on the season with a .905 save percentage and 3.11 GAA. Montreal's back in action Saturday on the road versus the Flames.