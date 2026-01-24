Montembeault will defend the road net against the Bruins on Saturday.

Montembeault has gone 1-1-1 in his last three outings while allowing 11 goals on 92 shots. He has posted a 9-7-2 record with a 3.42 GAA and an .871 save percentage across 21 appearances this season. Boston ranks ninth in the league with 3.29 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.