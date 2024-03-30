Montembeault will guard the home net Saturday against the Hurricanes, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault snapped a six-game losing streak with a 27-save performance in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Colorado. The 27-year-old netminder is 14-13-7 with a .905 save percentage and 3.06 GAA this season. Montembeault will have a tough task Saturday against a Carolina team that's won seven of their last nine games.