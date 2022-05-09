Montembeault underwent surgery on his wrist Friday. He's expected to be ready for training camp.

Montembeault made his final appearance of the season on April 24 and stopped 24 shots in a victory over the Rangers. The wrist injury was likely a lingering issue throughout the season but the 25-year-old should be ready to go for training camp in September. He posted a 3.77 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 38 NHL games last season.