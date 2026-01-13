Raty notched an assist and four hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Raty ended a 10-game point drought with the helper. The 23-year-old has played regularly in the bottom-six this season, though he was losing playing time in late December prior to Marco Rossi (lower body) landing on injured reserve Jan. 2. Raty is at three goals, a career-high 12 points, 33 shots on net, 88 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 37 appearances.