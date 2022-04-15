Chiasson scored a pair of goals on four shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.

Chiasson tallied in the first and third periods to get the first and last goals in the game. He continues to thrive in a second-line role -- the winger has earned five goals and four assists during a five-game point streak, with five of those points coming at even strength. The 31-year-old has 21 points, 85 shots, 64 hits and a plus-3 rating in 62 outings.