Kuzmenko registered a power-play assist before leaving Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders with an upper-body injury, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports.

Kuzmenko was hit in the face with a shot in the third period and didn't have time to return to the contest, though Dayal reports the forward was present in the locker room after the game. Over his last five games, Kuzmenko has five assists, but he's gone six contests without a goal. Fantasy managers will want to confirm his status prior to Thursday's game versus the Flames.