Bains scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Oilers.

Bains made the Canucks' Opening Night roster and has featured in a bottom-six role to begin the season. These were his first two points of the year to go with two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The 25-year-old winger had logged just six points over 49 career NHL games prior to this year, and he was limited to 24 points in 34 regular-season outings for AHL Abbotsford last year. Given his expected role on a weak team, Bains likely won't be a steady source of offense in 2026-27.