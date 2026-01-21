site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canucks' Arshdeep Bains: Moved to AHL
RotoWire Staff
Bains was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.
Bains has a goal and five points in 28 outings with Vancouver in 2025-26. He also has three goals and six points in five appearances with Abbotsford this season.
