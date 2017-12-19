Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Activated off IR
Gudbranson (upper body) was taken off injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Gudbranson figures to rejoin the lineup against the Canadiens on Tuesday following a 12-game absence due to his upper-body malady. The defenseman's return is unlikely to impact most fantasy owners, as he has yet to earn his first point of the season and isn't exactly a prolific scorer -- his career high is 13. Alex Biega is the leading candidate to get relegated to the press box.
