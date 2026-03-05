Kane (illness) won't suit up versus the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Kane is under the weather and didn't take the ice for warmups. His absence could also unofficially help from a trade-protection standpoint, as Kane's name has surfaced in rumors. However, no deal is imminent. The 34-year-old has 27 points in 59 games this season. If he remains with the Canucks, he can be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's game against the Blackhawks.