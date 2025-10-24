Lekkerimaki (undisclosed) is expected to miss another 2-3 weeks, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports Friday.

Lekkerimaki left Sunday's 4-3 win over Washington because of the injury and has missed Vancouver's past two games. He has a goal, three shots and five hits in four appearances in 2025-26. Lukas Reichel was acquired by Vancouver from Chicago on Friday in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, and the 23-year-old Reichel should be a regular in the Canucks' lineup going forward. That acquisition will likely make it harder for Lekkerimaki to find a role with Vancouver once he's healthy.