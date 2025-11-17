Pettersson scored an empty-net goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Pettersson ended a five-game point drought with the tally. He skated 30:23 on Friday versus the Hurricanes when Quinn Hughes was out of action due to an upper-body injury, but Pettersson was back to a more reasonable 21:16 of ice time Sunday. The 29-year-old Pettersson has four points, 14 shots on net, 12 hits, 37 blocks, 21 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 20 appearances this season as one of the few Canucks to avoid the injury bug so far.