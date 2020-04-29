Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Set to return
Ferland (concussion) is training and will be ready to go if the season resumes this summer. According to general manager Jim Benning, "he'd be at 100 percent and be able to come back and play," Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Ferland was expected to miss the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign due to his concussion symptoms but with the league going on hiatus, the winger appears set to return to the ice if the league picks back up. The Manitoba native has played in just two games since the end of October and will miss the 40-point mark for the first time since 2016-17 when he was with Calgary. If Ferland can put his injury concerns behind him, he should be capable of getting back to being a 35-40 point producer in 2020-21.
