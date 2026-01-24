Blueger scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

This was Blueger's second game back in the lineup after a three-month absence due to an undisclosed injury. He's posted two goals, seven shots on net, 10 hits, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over four appearances in a campaign marred by injuries. Blueger should occupy a middle-six role moving forward, and he'll offer depth scoring with a bit of a physical pop.