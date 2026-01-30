Blueger scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Blueger has scored three times over five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old has brought some stability to the Canucks' bottom six, though the team's results remain mixed even with him in the lineup. Blueger is up to four goals (two shorthanded), 14 shots on net and 17 hits over seven appearances this season.