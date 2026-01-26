Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Pots third goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blueger scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.
Blueger has scored in consecutive contests. The 31-year-old center is up to three goals through five games this season, and he's added 10 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating. It's tough to envision Blueger keeping up a steady scoring pace for the rest of the campaign, but he does enough non-scoring stuff to help fantasy managers in deep formats.
More News
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Converts on shorthanded rush•
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Suiting up versus Caps•
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Traveling with team•
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Hopes to return after Christmas•
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Suffers setback in recovery•
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Skating again•